Fans remember ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh on his 10th death anniversary

It's been 10 long years since Jagjit Singh passed away and the world is still mourning the loss of the ghazal maestro.

On the 10th death anniversary of Jagjit Singh, several fans took to social media to pay homage to the late artist.

From sharing pictures to uploading their favourite ghazals of Jagjit Singh, fans remembered him in their own special ways.

"Paying my sincerest and most heartfelt homage to the music King Jagjit Singh Ji on his death anniversary. His renditions always touch the heart's chords and make the listener feel ecstasy. May his name and fame be eternal," a Twitter user wrote.

"I had a dream, a weird one- wanted to be in a concert where Jagjit Singh ji would sing only for me. I guess we all have felt his songs always resonated to our lives and hit our deepest nerves. Hubby then, booked the VIP seats for a show in houston back in 2003 and said I am not," another one tweeted.

Political party Congress has also paid tribute to Jagjit Singh.

"We remember Jagjit Singh on his death anniversary. He is known as the king of ghazals and is famous among many generations across the globe for his music and has made the country proud in front of the world throughout his music career," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of Congress party.

Jagjit Singh, who was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, passed away on October 10, 2011. He was 70 when he breathed his last.

Apart from a mine house of ghazals that redefined the genre in the modern Indian music scene, Jagjit Singh left behind memorable hits in Bollywood that include 'Hothon Se Chhoo Lo Tum' ('Prem Geet'), 'Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe ho' ('Arth'), 'Chitthi Na Koi Sandes' ('Dushman'), and 'Koi Fariyaad' ('Tum Bin').

( With inputs from ANI )

