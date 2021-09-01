Farah Khan Kunder tests positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the 'Main Hoon Na' director took to her Instagram Story and revealed that she has contracted the virus somehow, even though she was working with "mostly double vaxxed people."

"I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my "kaala teeka".. Despite being double vaccinated, and working with mostly double vaxxed people.. Iv still managed to test positive for covid.. Iv already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However if I have forgotten someone (because of old age n fading memory) pls test urself. Hoping to recover soon," Farah wrote.

Before contracting the deadly infection, Farah had been shooting for the popular 'Zee Comedy Show'. Recently, she had also made a guest appearance on the sets of the dance show 'Super Dancer 4', which has actor Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu as judges.

It is still unknown whether her family members have tested positive or not.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor