Farah Khan tests positive for Covid-19 after second dose of vaccine - Reports

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. According to a E-Times report, who was last seen shooting with her friend Shilpa Shetty Kundra for dance reality show Super Dancer 4 earlier this week, has informed everyone about her Covid-19 diagnosis. The report further says that the Main Hoon Na director is double vaccinated and resumed work for the Comedy Show last month. Singer Mika Singh has replaced her on the show for future episodes. She won’t be returning to the sets for a few days now.

Farah was seen shooting with her friend Shilpa Shetty Kundra for dance reality show Super Dancer 4 on Monday (August 30). She also shot a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with Amitabh Bachchan. Farah recently graced Arbaaz Khan’s chat show where she reacted to a troll comment on her triplets. The comment read, ‘Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s kids so skinny?)’ Slamming the troll, Farah said you take care of your kids, I will take care of mine.The ‘Tees Maar Khan’ director also opened up about the flak she received for the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer. Reacting to everyone who brings the film into the comments, Farah said that she tells them it has been 10 years now, move on. Meanwhile, on the work front, reports were rife that she will be helming the official remake of ‘Satte Pe Satta’ starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same.

