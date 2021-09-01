Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani collaborate with Netflix for new projects

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Netflix have teamed up to create new and diverse projects for the audience in over 190 countries.

As per a statement, Excel Entertainment under its series banner Excel Media & Entertainment will commence with the two projects tentatively titled 'Dabba Cartel' and 'Queen of the Hill'.

'Dabba Cartel' is a story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel. On the other hand, 'Queen of the Hill', set in the backdrop of jazz rich 1960s Mumbai will explore many themes including style, ambition, love, friendship and betrayal. The show will chronicle the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever.

Excited about the partnership, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Producers of Excel Entertainment, said, "Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We're excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter with Netflix."

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, also expressed her happiness on partnering with Farhan and Ritesh.

"We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India's path-breaking creative studios. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix," she shared.

( With inputs from ANI )

