By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2021 01:56 PM2021-08-05T13:56:18+5:302021-08-05T13:56:58+5:30

India sealed a 5-4 win against Germany in their men's hockey bronze medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics ...

Farhan Akhtar trolled for congratulating women's hockey team after men in blue win bronze

India sealed a 5-4 win against Germany in their men's hockey bronze medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Simranjeet Singh scored two goals for India at the Oi Hockey Stadium, along with Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh also adding their names on the scoresheet. The win also helped the Indian men's hockey team end their 41-year medal wait at the Olympics. 

After India's historic win, a number of celebs took to Twitter to congratulate the victorious Indian team. However, for Farhan Akhtar it turned out to be a nightmare. The Toofan star, took to his Twitter handle to congratulate the team for their victory. But instead of congratulating the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, he cheered for the Women’s Hockey Team. He wrote, “Go Girls!!! So proud of #teamIndia for showing exemplary fighting spirit and bringing in our 4th medal.. super stuff. #Tokyo2020 #Hockey.”Soon the actor rectified his mistake, by instantly deleted the tweet but it was too late. Let have a look at how netizens reacted on Farhan's blunder.

Tags :Farhan AkhtarTokyo Olympics 2020Hockey Team