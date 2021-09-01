Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment signs multi-year partnership with Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix on Wednesday, announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of stories under its series banner Excel Media & Entertainment for Netflix, commencing with two projects, tentatively titled "Dabba Cartel" and "Queen of the Hill".

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said the team is excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment."They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix," Shergill said in a statement. Sidhwani and Akhtar, producers of Excel Entertainment, said their partnership with Netflix marks a "new global chapter for Excel Entertainment" after 20 eventful years in storytelling. "We're excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter with Netflix," the duo said in a joint statement.