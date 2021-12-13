Fatima Sana Shaikh joins the cast of Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'

Fatima Sana Shaikh has come on board for Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Sam Bahadur", a biopic on-field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the makers announced on Monday. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical drama is based on the life and times of the valiant Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes. Manekshaw was the chief of the Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan. Gulzar said the team is excited to have Shaikh on board.

There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of 'Sam Bahadur'. Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life," the director said in a statement. In the film, Kaushal is essaying the role of the war hero and Malhotra will play his wife, Silloo, while Shaikh will be seen as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.



Shaikh said she is delighted to be part of "Sam Bahadur". "I’m very happy to join Sam Bahadur family and take on the challenge of essaying the role of one of the most influential and talked about women in Indian history," she added. Screwvala said the team is excited to bring together some of the most talented actors for the film. "It’s a very special day for us as the 'Sam Bahadur' tribe grows bigger. We are so excited to bring together some of the most talented actors who aren’t afraid to push the envelope or get in the skin of their characters to tell that story," the producer said. The project is the second collaboration between Gulzar and Kaushal after their 2017 blockbuster "Raazi" and Kaushal and Screwvala post "Uri: The Surgical Strike"

