Female victim reveals her 'private parts' were shown on Raj Kundra's porn app

In a major development, in the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography case, the Mumbai Crime Branch officials have recorded the statement of a victim, who was named in the FIR filed at Malwani police station. According to a report published in Times Now, the victim in her statement told the officials that she was told that her private parts won't be shown and that the shoot will require only intimate scenes. She added that she complied to sign a contract, and then got money ( few thousand) for the shoot. However, was later told by a friend that her adult video is available on Hotshot app. The victim then realised that the entire video was uploaded without any cuts or edits and her private parts were visible in it. Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has been described as the main conspirator in the case by the Mumbai police.

Currently, the controversial businessman is in judicial custody in the pornography case. Earlier, their bail applications were rejected by Esplanade magistrate court, stating that the release of the accused will 'hamper the investigation' and the alleged offence is 'detrimental to the health of the society'. On August 2, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on petitions filed by businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest in a case in connection with the pornography racket case. During the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer told the court that 68 pornography videos were found on Kundra's laptop.

Police added that a film script with sexual content was also found on Kundra's personal laptop. On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days. Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Kundra has been charged under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.



