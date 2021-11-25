'Fighter' director Siddharth Anand on Hrithik Roshan: There's a hidden filmmaker in him

M0umbai, Nov 25 Director Siddharth Anand opened up about working with actor Hrithik Roshan and what makes him the best out there.

During an IFFI 2021 interaction, Sidharth said: "He (Hrithik) is a complete hero. There's nothing else that actually a director can ask for from an actor that Hrithik can't give you. I think you have to actually challenge yourself and come up with something time and again, every hour on the set that you can utilise his potential."

"Which I think none of us have yet been able to do and it's a challenge for all of us."

He added: "It's really exciting and motivating to be with him and in one of my earlier interviews I have said that I'd always aspired to become a filmmaker that Hrithik Roshan would do a film with, that I can just work with him or even just bonce off my ideas by him and get his feedback."

"Because there's a hidden filmmaker in him which not many actors are, and he looks at a broad perspective of the film, so when you do a 2 hero film with him it's a joy because he's not looking at himself at all he's only strengthening around him that will directly uplift the film."

Siddharth feels Hrithik puts himself last which he thinks "is a great joy to be working with someone like that."

Hrithik Roshan opened up on working with Sidharth again for 'Fighter', he said: "Yes its extremely exciting and more so, because I think coming back on a set where Sid (Sidharth Anand) has seen me be a certain good in War which kind of drives me to know that this anxiety that is building, is because the good has already been done, it has to be better.

He added: "Personally, I think that is my responsibility, because I don't want to disappoint my director who has had the faith in me to cast me in a film like this and its scarier because its very hard to impress him now. Because I have done everything I could have but what more am I going to pull out of my pocket, that's something that I'm going to spend some nights thinking about."

Touted as India's First ariel action franchise, Fighter will see Hrithik collaborating with actress Deepika Padukone on screen for the first time ever.

