Fighting Fit: Actress-VJ Ramya Subramanian is now an integrative health coach as well

Chennai, Nov 29 Well-known Tamil actress and video jockey Ramya Subramanian on Monday announced that she had also turned an Integrative Health Coach.

The actress has been certified as an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, New York. She is qualified to help people get fit and lead a healthy lifestyle holistically.

The actress, who took to social media to share the happy news, wrote, "After 2 years of sleepless hours with studying weekly modules, doing assignments, live coaching calls and qualifying in every exam that came in between shoot/work/travel and life... Finally, so happy to share to you that I am a Certified 'Integrative Health Coach' now.

"Thank you God, amma, appa, dear friends and my beloved insta fam, for praying and wishing for me everytime I wrote an exam!"

During the pandemic when she had lots of spare time, a friend suggested to her that she do the course from the New York-based institute.

"Initially, it was exciting but then, there were several challenges after that. Today, after a lot of hard work, I now have this certificate in my hands. The graduation ceremony was held just four days ago. I am now a certified Integrative health coach," the actress disclosed happily.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor