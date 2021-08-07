Film industry congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning gold at Tokyo Olympics

Members of the film industry, on Saturday, congratulated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on winning a gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.

"It's a Gold. Heartiest congratulations Neeraj Chopra on creating history. You are responsible for a billion tears of joy. Well done," actor Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram Story.

Lauding Neeraj, actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture of the sportsperson, saying he " makes the entire country so proud".

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, too, hailed the golden performance of Neeraj.

"Gold Gold Gold Gold! Congratulations Neeraj. Our very first gold in athletics...an incredibly proud moment for the whole nation. History has been made," he wrote.

Earlier today, Neeraj created history as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold in Tokyo.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has also congratulated Neeraj for scripting history with his gold medal-winning feat at the Olympics.

"An Olympic gold in athletics. A new chapter for our nation. Proud of the golden boy," he wrote.

Extending her greetings to Neeraj, actor Rashmika Mandanna tweeted: "Oh my god! #Gold it is! Like woah! Fire this is crazy awesome! Congratulations #NeerajChopra for your win! Woman dancing #JavelinThrow #TokyoOlympics2020 Sparkles #proud Sparkles."

Actors Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra among several others have conveyed their best wishes to Neeraj on his golden win.

( With inputs from ANI )

