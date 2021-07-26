Film industry salutes Indian soldiers on Kargil Diwas

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, members of the film industry have taken to their social media platforms to pay tribute to our Indian soldiers.

Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Remembering our bravehearts who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. My salute to our heroes, aap hain toh hum hain."

Actor Farhan Akhtar, too, praised the soldiers for their immense bravery.

"With respect and gratitude to the Indian Army and in remembrance of our brave soldiers and fallen heroes. Your courage, dedication and sacrifice accomplished the impossible. #KargilVijayDiwas," he tweeted.

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999.

Remembering the sacrifices and valour of the Kargil war heroes, actor Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and wrote, "The grit and glory ! The victory and the void. The courage and compassion.#KargilVijayDiwas2021 For the victory they left us with."

Actor Anushka Sharma also paid her tribute to army men.

"A big salute to their valour and grit. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. Jai Hind," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture from the day when Indian Army finay waved the national flag at Kargil on July 26, 1999 after defeating its adversaries in the war.

"Jai Hind. Hindustan zindebaad," Riteish tweeted.

Also, for the unversed, Bollywood is coming up with a film on Kargil War. Titled 'Shershaah', the Sidharth Malhotra- starrer war drama is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War.

( With inputs from ANI )

