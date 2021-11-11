Filming of Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' begins with traditional 'pooja'

Hyderabad, Nov 11 The filming of director Meher Ramesh's eagerly awaited Telugu film 'Bholaa Shankar', featuring megastar Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah in the lead, got off to an auspicious start at the Annapurna Studios on Thursday with a traditional 'pooja'

It was attended by a host of celebrities from the Telugu film industry.

Actual shooting for the film, which is being produced by Anil Sunkara, is scheduled to begin from November 15.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh, the film will also feature a host of stars including Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Rashmi Gautham and Pragathi.

Earlier, actress Tamannaah reacted to the announcement of the 'Bholaa Shankar' team that she had come on board the project, saying, "As an actor, you are always looking for inspiration and an opportunity to learn more about the craft. Working with Chiranjeevi Sir in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' gave me that brilliant chance. I am really excited to collaborate with him again for 'Bholaa Shankar'. I am sure it will be one of the most creatively liberating processes."

Sources say that 'Bholaa Shankar' will be a remake of the Tamil film 'Vedalam', which featured Ajith, Lakshmi Menon and Shruthi Haasan in the lead. However, they point out that the story could be slightly altered to suit the taste of the Telugu audience.

