Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan turns his viewfinder on story of 4 children

Chennai, Aug 3 Noted South Indian filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan has set his sights on a children's movie for his next creative venture, which aims to fill the void in the genre in India.

Centred around four children, the movie will have an international appeal despite being set in Chennai, the director-producer said.

Arun Vaidyanathan made his directorial debut in Tamil with 'Achchamundu Achchamundu', with Prasanna and Sneha in the lead roles, and has directed films such as the Arjun-starrer 'Nibunan'.

Beyond Tamil cinema, Vaidyanathan has directed the Malayalam film 'Peruchazhi' with superstar Mohanlal playing the lead character.

He is now wielding the megaphone and also producing his as-yet-untitled next movie under his own banner, Universe Creations. "The film shall be made with children at its heart, but it will not be reducing itself to only children. It aims to be a treat for the child in each and every one of us," he said.

Stating that the Covid-induced lockdowns had affected children badly, Vaidyanathan said that even the OTT platforms had not catered to their needs fully. "This film will fill the gap. We are planning to screen it in a number of international film festivals too," he said.

On the making of the film, Vaidyanathan said that though he had penned the script before the pandemic, he felt "now is the right time" to make the film. He added: "There is no scarcity of love" will be the film's core theme. Its cast and crew will be announced shortly.

