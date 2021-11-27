Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali gives shoutout to fans as 'Tamasha' clocks 6 years of release

As the Imtiaz Ali directorial film 'Tamasha' clocked 6 years on Saturday, the filmmaker shared a social media post giving a shoutout to the fans of the movie that highlighted the topic of mental health.

The 'Jab We Met' director took to his Instagram handle and shared several Stories that were reposts from the film's fans on the occasion of its 6th year of release.

One user had shared a theory regarding how when the movie's protagonist Dev, upon the point of realisation, looks into the mirror and mimics Dev Anand. It signified the mirroring of his name from 'Ved' to 'Dev'. To this, Imtiaz wrote, "now this 'we' hadn't thought of!!!"

Another Story was that of a motion sketch of Ved standing in the rain with the movie's song 'Agar Tum Sath Ho' playing in the background.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment featured Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

The romantic drama revolved around Ved and Tara who fall in love while on a holiday and decide to not reveal their real identities. Tara realizes her love for Ved after returning to Delhi and later meets a new Ved, who is trying to discover his true self and his real calling in life.

The movie then shows Ved's inner struggle as he transforms from a daily 9-5 job person who works as a product manager in a company to that of a storyteller who performs in theatres and portrays his stories in front of the audience.

Released in 2015, the 'Tamasha' continues to win hearts with its saga of romance and melodious music.

( With inputs from ANI )

