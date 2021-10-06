Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt marries Shwetambari Soni

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt had tied the nuptial knot and had got married sometime back last year. Vikram got married to Shwetambari Soni and the two were head over heels in love with one another. Both Vikram and Shwetambari decided o take their relationship to the next level and walked down the aisle. Vikram shared a heartfelt message for his wifey Shwetambari on her birthday. According to a media portal, "The marriage has happened, pucca." The source further revealed to the portal about Vikram's wife Shwetambari and said, "Shwetambari is somehow connected to the industry."

Vikram's love life has often hit the headlines in the past. The ace filmmaker was in a highly publicised relationship with Sushmita Sen. Vikram was 27 and Sushmita was 20 when they had first met. Sushmita was wowed with his work ethic and Vikram was smitten by her beauty and intelligence. It did not take the duo too long to fall for each other. And once that happened there was no stopping the couple from painting the town red. Vikram and Sushmita’s relationship doomed as fast as it blossomed. Vikram blames “age” and “immaturity” for the wreck he made out of his life, and was quoted as saying:“We were too young, I was 27 and she was 20 years old.”He felt that he and Sushmita was ‘a bundle of immaturity’ as they were too naive and young to understand anything. Post his break-up with Sushmita, his professional life too took a hit. Unable to cope up with the pressure, Vikram had even contemplated committing suicide. Talking about that phase in his life, he had said: “That was not because of Sushmita. That was because of what I’d done to my life. I had gotten divorced, my film ‘Ghulam’ was yet to be released, I was only Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, I was depressed, I missed my daughter like crazy…I had just made a mess of my life.”



