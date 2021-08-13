Filmmakers Akarsh Khurana, Sunny Khanna, Vikas Sharma acquire Hindi remake rights of 'Sankashta Kara Ganapathi'

The Hindi remake rights of the South hit movie 'Sankashta Kara Ganapathi' have been recently bought by director and filmmaker Akarsh Khurana along with producers Sunny Khanna and Vikas Sharma.

Akarsh, who recently finished shooting for his upcoming directorial 'Rashmi Rocket' that stars Taapsee Pannu, will be helming the Hindi remake titled 'Baayein Haath Ka Khel'.

Talking about acquiring the film's rights, Sunny said, "I got a call from a friend of mine from South who informed me about this family entertainer film which is being loved by the audience. I saw the film and loved it too. When I showed it to my partner Vikas Sharma, he was of the opinion that Akarsh will be the right director for the film. Then we connected with him and even he loved the film when he saw it."

He further continued, "He called us and said he is doing the film and said he doesn't mind turning a producer because it's a good family entertainer with the right message and emotions. So Akarsh is associated with us as a producer and a director."

The original Kannada film 'Sankashta Kara Ganapathi' received a rave response from the audiences and critical acclaim for its unusual hilarious plot that is about the male protagonist Ganapathi and his left hand, over which he has no control, due to a neurological disorder called Alien Hand Syndrome. Hence, it would be interesting to see who will step into the shoes of the lead hero.

This remake which will be penned by Adhaar Khurana, Kashin Shetty, Lisha Bajaj, and Nipun Dharmadhikari will be in the space of family entertainers such as 'Bala', 'Vicky Donor', 'Badhaai Ho', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan' and others.

( With inputs from ANI )

