Finally Katrina and Vicky Kaushal has headed towards wedding venue, see videos

Finally, the wait is over, bride-to-be Katrina Kaif and groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal have headed towards the wedding venue, in the private jet. Katrina and Vicky have seen them heading off their wedding venue from their residence. Katrina is wearing a beautiful yellow color salwar suit, while Vicky Kaushal has seen wearing a printed peach color shirt with brown pants.

Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte has been also seen leaving for a wedding in a yellow salwar suit. Katrina and Vicky both waved hands to the paparazzi and headed towards the plane. Here are the videos,

Earlier Paparazzi also spotted Katrina's elder sister Natasha Turcotte at Jaipur airport with her husband and child, it is said that she was heading towards the wedding venue.

The wedding is going to be in Rajasthan's Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot on 9 December, although both the family are headed towards the destination where the wedding will take place, the media is doing their best to give all the updates related to Katrina and Vicky's wedding.

Earlier this day it is also reported that Vicky's father Sham Kaushal also arranged food for paparazzi who were standing outside their residence, media also spotted the wedding outfit of Vicky Kaushal outside the house.