Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan at Bombay High Court

Former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi will represent Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, when his bail plea in the cruise ship drugs case is heard by the Bombay high court on Tuesday. Rohatgi is set to be Khan’s lead counsel along with Satish Maneshinde at the hearing scheduled before Justice Nitin Sambre. Senior counsel Amit Desai, who had argued for the bail of the 23-year-old son of actor Shah Rukh Khan before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court, will also be appearing as a lead counsel in the high court. A special NDPS court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan on October 20 and extended his judicial custody till October 30

The Delhi based law firm Karanjawala & Co will also be representing Aryan Khan and its senior partners too flew down to Mumbai from Delhi for the hearing. It will be representing the Bollywood star’s son along with Rustom Mulla, Partner, Desai Desai Carrimjee & Mulla. The HC is scheduled to hear three bail applications on Tuesday, including that of Aryan’s friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, a model from Madhya Pradesh. Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 7 following arrest in the aftermath of the Narcotics Control Bureau officials led by its zonal head Sameer Wankhede raiding a Goa-bound luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast to seize a cache of drugs on October 2. Following the raid, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 and was sent to judicial custody on October 7. So far all his bail pleas have been rejected even though he was not found with any drugs.

