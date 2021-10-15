Former child actor Matthew Mindler, dies by suicide at 19

Matthew Mindler, the child actor known for his role in "Our Idiot Brother has died of suicide. According to reports, the youngster killed himself with sodium nitrate he bought on Amazon during his first days at university.On Thursday toxicology tests from the Lancaster County Medical Examiner's Office ruled 19-year-old Mindler's death to be suicide by sodium nitrate toxicity. Mindler's grieving mother Monica Mindler told TMZ that her son's recent Internet search history showed he was looking into ways to take his life painlessly.

Although she noted that she knew son suffered from 'crippling anxiety,' she had no clue suicide was something he had been researching. Mindler, from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, was found dead in Manor Township - near Millersville University, where he was a student - on August 28 after he was reported missing four days earlier. According to the Millersville University police, Mindler, a freshman, was last seen on campus on Tuesday night after attending classes Monday and Tuesday. He was spotted in security footage walking from the West Villages residence hall toward the Centennial Driver parking lot at around 8.11pm on Tuesday. Along with his role in "Our Idiot Brother" alongside Paul Rudd, Mindler also appeared in a sketch on "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" in 2015 and had a few other acting credits to his name.

