Former 'Oasis' drummer Tony McCarroll in hospital after heart attack

London, Aug 31 Former 'Oasis' drummer Tony McCarroll has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, he revealed to his fans on Twitter.

"Hi All. Wanted to let you know I was admitted to hospital on Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday night," he write on Monday.

Tony is one of the founding members of the English rock band 'Oasis'. He played for the band from 1991 to 1995.

He played the drums for the band's debut album, 'Definitely Maybe', and on 'Some Might Say', Oasis' first number-one single from the album '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?', before he was dismissed from the band in 1995.

Tony's biography about his time in 'Oasis', titled 'Oasis: The Truth', was released in October 2010.

