Former PM H D Devegowda mourns the demise of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar

Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) national president H D Devegowda on Friday condoled the untimely demise of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar.

"The news of the death of film actor, Yuvaratna Puneet Rajkumar is shocking. I watched Appu starring Prithviraj and rajakumara along with him. Today Karnataka lost yuvaratna," H D Devegowda said in a statement.

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu by his fans, died due to a fatal cardiac arrest earlier in the day. He was 46.

Mourning the demise of Puneeth, H D Devegowda added, "May the Lord grant peace to His soul. May God bring peace to his family and his fans."

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. ' Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released early this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

