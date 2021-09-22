Four years after 'Haseena Parkar', Ankur Bhatia gets nostalgic

Mumbai, Sep 22 Actor Ankur Bhatia's role as Ibrahim Parkar in the 2017 film 'Haseena Parkar' got many people to notice him. As the film completes four years of release, the actor goes down memory lane.

Ankur played the role of Ibrahim Parkar, the husband of Haseena Parkar (played by Shraddha Kapoor).

"'Haseena Parkar' was my first film as a lead actor and so it holds a very special place in my heart. Time has flown by since its release and I had a beautiful time shooting with Shraddha, Siddhant and my mentor Apoorva Lakhia. Even after four years, I still get a lot of messages from people over social media, who have loved the movie and my performance as Ibrahim Parkar, and I can't thank them enough for their love and appreciation," Ankur tells .

Ankur will soon be seen in the second season of the crime thriller series 'Aarya' alongside Sushmita Sen and in the action thriller 'Crackdown' Season 2 in which he will be continuing his role as Tarik from the first season of the show.

