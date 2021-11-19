From Yakshagana to cyber crime, new Kannada releases go experimental

Bengaluru, Nov 19 With the release of three big Kannada movies 'Mugilpete', '100' and 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana' on Friday, audiences across Karnataka are savouring their big cinema moment.

All three are experimental movies presented in commercial packages. Raj B. Shetty of 'Ondu Motteya Kathe' fame has teamed up with actor Rishab Shetty for 'Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana', which uses Yakshagana (the traditional performing art of coastal Karnataka) to narrate the story of an ego clash between the gods Shiva and Hari.

The film's trailer, released on October 15, garnered 2.5 million views in just four days and created a positive buzz in the industry.

Director Raj B. Shetty, who also plays the lead role in the movie, sounded confident about the film's box-office appeal. "We got a very good response during the premiere show and are confident the audience will love it," he said.

The plot of popular actor and TV presenter Ramesh Aravind's crime thriller '100' revolves around events centered around social networking and mobile technology. The movie also dwells on the disturbing negative side of social media.

"This is a film about cyber crime," Aravind said. "Audiences will see a different Ramesh Aravind in the movie. It is about how a police officer's family copes with an act of cyber crime targeted at it," he added.

Manuranjan Ravichandran, Sandalwood showman Ravichandran's son. is hoping to make a grand comeback with 'Mugilpete'. "I am confident about the movie," Ravichandran said. "My son Manuranjan has shown maturity in his performance in this movie," he added.

Manuranjan appealed to the audience to watch the movie for its storyline rather than coming to see the son of Ravichandran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor