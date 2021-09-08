Ganpati Special of 'Super Dancer - Chapter 4' to feature Sanjay Dutt this weekend

Mumbai, Sep 8 Actor Sanjay Dutt will be the special guest on the weekend episodes of 'Super Dancer – Chapter 4'.

To mark the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sanjay Dutt will be entering the show with a Ganpati idol. The contestants will be seen performing on some of his most famous chartbuster hits taking him down memory lane.

Obliging cute requests from contestants, Sanjay will be seen taking the stage. From climbing the 'seedi' (stairs) to teaching the judges – Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, Sanjay is all set to rock the stage. On one side he will be seen dancing with Shilpa Shetty, on the other side he can be seen doing some entertaining acts with the contestants.

Additionally, this weekend there will also be an announcement of Super 10 contestants who will go ahead as the competition progresses. Who from among the 13 contestants will be a part of Super 10?

'Super Dancer - Chapter 4' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor