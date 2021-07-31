Gauahar Khan reveals Zaid Darbar told her he will call off their wedding if she did not comply with one wish

Actor Gauahar Khan has revealed that her husband Zaid Darbar had told her that he would call off their wedding if she did not comply with one wish of his. In an interview, she said that Zaid had told her that he 'can put up with everything' but if she didn't wear mehendi, there would be no wedding. During her conversation with SpotBoyE, Khan had said that her hubby, Zaid Darbar was "kind enough to join her for the shoot" because they just got married and she was a new bride.

The actor went on to reveal that in 14 Phere film, she was "wearing her own wedding mehendi". She added that it was "so beautifully" planned by God that all the scenes she shot in the recently released film, were post her wedding and was actually all "marriage scenes". Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got hitched on December 25, 2020, after a whirlwind romance. It was in the month of July 2020 that Zaid had first seen her at a supermarket. The actor revealed that she did not pay any attention to him despite his several attempts to make her notice him. The couple tied the knot and had treated their fans and followers with their pre-wedding and post-wedding pictures. Recently, the couple went for their honeymoon to Moscow, Russia, more than six months after they got hitched

