Gaurav Amlani on how he trained for role of Khanderao in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'

Mumbai, Sep 22 Actor Gaurav Amlani has been playing the role of 'Khanderao' in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'. For him this role is full of challenges as he has to work on his body language and diction.

Gaurav shared about his training regime and says: "To essay a character like 'Khanderao Holkar', one has to keep a lot of things in mind, especially the posture, the body language, and the diction. It was critical for me to undertake training in horse riding and sword fighting which are both physically challenging but rewarding as well. Horse riding has helped me in building my core muscles in addition to the back and chest muscles."

"Sword aided my posture and balance. I've been training since last month and I am happy with the results. As an actor, it's my duty to do full justice to the character I portray and I hope I put my best foot forward as 'Khanderao Holkar'. Needless to say, I have to convey a heartfelt gratitude to all my tutors and action directors for their expert guidance and support," adds the actor who has worked in films and has experience in theatrical acting also.

The show 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' is based on the iconic story of the legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar who managed to defy all odds and battle the societal norms in the 18th century with the support of her father-in-law 'Malhar Rao'.

It airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

