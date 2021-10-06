Gauri Khan buys burgers for son Aryan Khan, NCB officers refuse her request

Worried about her son's dietary health, an anxious Gauri Khan this morning rushed to the NCB office armed with a few packets of McDonalds burgers in her car, fondly hoping that Aryan would relish them.Expectedly, the NCB sleuths sternly but politely disallowed her pleas and punctured the venture on "security grounds", just as they have refused to permit the other accused the luxury of home-cooked food in the lockup after they were picked up and brought down-to-earth from the luxury ship.

However, the rave party accused have been relishing quite a few delicacies like puri-bhaji, dal-chawal, sabzi-parathas and even biryani and pulao from nearby restaurants. On Sunday, October 3, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and other 7-8 people were detained from a luxury cruise liner where a rave party was going on. As per reports, cocaine and ecstasy pills were found on Khan and others with him.The Court held that a prima facie case is made out against Khan and other co-accused. “Investigation is of prime importance and presence of the accused is needed for detailed investigation. It is useful for both the prosecution and the accused to prove their innocence,” it said.Khan has been remanded to NCB custody till the 7th of October. Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been sent to NCB custody along with Aryan. He was represented in the Court by Satish Maneshinde, who claimed that no substance was recovered from him.

