Gauri Khan cries inconsolably after seeing Aryan, shocking video goes viral!

A viral video of Gauri Khan crying inconsolably in her car went viral on the internet. Sitting on the back seat, Gauri is seen shielding her face with her hand as the cameras try to record her reaction after the judgement. She entered her car and broke down into tears. The day also marked Gauri's birthday. Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager reportedly also broke down in court on seeing Aryan Khan during one of the hearings. Aryan Khan has been sent to the Arthur Road Central Jail. Along with star kid, five other men arrested in the case too were sent to the same jail, while two women accused including Munmun Dhamecha were sent to Byculla women's prison.

They will have to spend the weekend in quarantine cells as the Sessions Court, where they will need to file appeal for bail, would not be working on October 9 which is the second Saturday of the month. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and 4 others have been kept in the isolation ward of Arthur Road Jail. SRK's son would not get any special treatment inside the jail, reports PTI. They will remain in the respective jails till they are granted bail, even as their lawyers and the Narcotics Control Bureau advocates were engaged in a fierce legal battle over this. Now, Aryan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, can only file a bail plea on Monday in the sessions court. Until then, the accused will have to stay in jail. A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast

