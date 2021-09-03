Gear up for a fabulous weekend with these 5 new shows & movies releasing this weekend

Those who love to binge, be it a global movie or show are in for a treat this weekend with as many as 5 fresh offerings releasing this weekend. These much-awaited titles include Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella, Marvel movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings, Black Widow, Fast and Furious 9 and Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5. Now that we have given you the list of all the titles to make your weekend one to remember, here’s a lowdown on why and where you can watch this.

Cinderella

The modern re-telling of the fairytale, Amazon Original movie Cinderella stars Camila Cabello in the lead. Unlike its predecessor, this modern-day Cinderella, who is ambitious, brave and puts herself first, is one who wants to break out of the basement and live life on her own terms. With this much-needed change in the age-old story of a princess, there’s no prize for guessing that Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella is a story that will inspire one and all. Directed by Kay Cannon, Cinderella stars Camila, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Stream the musical on Amazon Prime Video starting 3rd September 2021.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings

Marvel’s first all Asian superhero movie, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, starring an all-Asian cast is here to take you back to the theatres. Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Ronny Chieng, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung, the film will release in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada! What makes Shang-Chi all the more exciting is its authentic martial arts and the mind-boggling action sequences that is unlike any Marvel film before. Watch it in theatres from 3rd September 2021.

Black Widow

Several trailers and much anticipation later, the Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow is finally releasing in India. The film has already been released internationally and has received positive reviews from many critics. Not only this, the film also made a record box office debut of $80 million in the US (faints). Having made waves abroad, the film is finally coming to provide a visual treat to the Indian audience as this Marvel film will release on Disney+Hotstar on 3rd September.

Fast and Furious 9

After keeping us waiting for so long, the ninth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast9, is finally coming to India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. With Fast and Furious 9, The Fast family is back for more high-octane thrills and insane vehicular madness, all wrapped up with colourful characters and exotic locations from around the world. Starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez along with John Cena, Cardi B and Charlize Theron among others, Fast and Furious 9 will be releasing in theatres on 3rd September, 2021.

Money Heist - Season 5, Volume 1

With the makers already touting season 5 as the most exciting season of all, the fans of Money Heist have been waiting for the show with bated breaths. The first part of season 5, consisting of 5 episodes will be released on 3rd September and the second installment will premiere on December 3rd. Watch the season 5 on Netflix