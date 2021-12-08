Genelia to make a comeback after 10 years in Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to make his directorial debut with a Marathi film titled Ved. The actor took to his social media handles and shared the poster of the movie. Besides Riteish, Ved will also feature his wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh and Jiya Shankar. Sharing the poster of his film, Riteish wrote, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first marathi film, i humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness).”

Genelia Deshmukh also shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it.. And then this happened – My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful Co- Actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC. I would humbly request loads of blessings from each one of you, because films are always a journey and we would love if you could be on this journey with us.”

Presented by Mumbai Film Company, it is an Ajay-Atul musical. The film also stars Jiya Shankar apart from Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. Riteish has earlier, backed Marathi films such as Balak Palak, Lai Bhaari, Faster Fene as producer with great success. He made his acting debut in Marathi cinema with Lai Bhaari (2014), helmed by late Nishikant Kamat. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh met on the sets of the 2003 movie Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. The couple got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons - Riaan and Rahyl. They have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple also shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak from Riteish Deshmukh's Marathi film Mauli.