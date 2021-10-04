Ghanshyam Nayak of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fame cremated

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak was cremated on Monday. Several of his team members including creator Asit Kumarr Modi and his co-stars stepped out to attend his last rites. Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal Gada; Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of his onscreen son Tapu; and Samay Shah, who plays Gogi on the show, were spotted at the funeral. Ghanshyam Nayak from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', who entertained one and all as Nattu Kaka for years passed away yesterday.

Ghanashyam Nayak was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year - the veteran actor died after a prolonged battle with the disease. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Kumarr Modi shared the news of the actor's death on Sunday in a tweet. Speaking to PTI, Mr Modi revealed that Ghanashyam Nayak was facing health complications over the past few months and that in the last few days, his health had really deteriorated. The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah mourned Nattu Kaka, as Ghanashyam Nayak was known on the show as, in this tweet: "It pains us to inform you all with a heavy heart about the demise of Mr Ghanshyam Nayak ji who played the role of Nattu Kaka in #TMKOC. Ghanshyam ji has been an invaluable member of our TMKOC family for all the 13 years of our time."

