Girl draws 71 metre long portrait of AR Rahman, enters India Book of Records

In a very unique incident, a girl has set a world record by drawing a picture of musician AR Rahman. The girl identified as Soorya has given musical touch to the picture.

The picture drawn by the girl is composed of the lyrics of AR Rahman’s songs. The girl used 391 songs for drawing the picture starting from his first song ‘Chinna Chinna Aasai’ from the movie Roja. The eyes in the picture have been drawn with the lyrics of his song ‘Kannalane’ from the movie 'Bombay'. The whole picture was drawn in two hours and 20 minutes in a stretch. The picture is 71 metres long and 56 metres wide.

The most special thing about the artist Soorya is that she has not learnt drawing professionally. She voluntarily participates in competitions and has won many prizes. After some time she had quit her passion to pursue higher studies and has completed postgraduation in Botany. Soorya is married and has a two-year-old child now.

After a long hiatus, she decided to resume her favourite hobby. She dreams of presenting the drawing to AR Rahman. She has taken the picture and posted it on Instagram tagging him. The picture has entered into the India Book of Records.

