'Gone too soon', Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns demise of Sidharth Shukla

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Friday condoled the demise of Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 40.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Priyanka shared a contemplative quote that read, "Legacy is not leaving something for people. It's leaving something in people. - Peter Strople"

She further condoled his family and loved ones by writing, "Gone too soon #SidharthShukla. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," with folded hands emoticon.

Sidharth bid farewell to the world on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack.

He was cremated on Friday at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought from the Cooper Hospital- Mumbai in an ambulance decorated with flowers. Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla, sisters and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who was accompanied by her brother Shehbaz were present at the crematorium.

Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the funeral on Friday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth.

Several other stars including Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Maniesh Paul, among others reached at late Sidharth's residence to pay their last respects on Thursday.

Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital confirmed his death to ANI.

According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday. However, the exact reason behind his demise has not been revealed yet.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'.

He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor