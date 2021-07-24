Govinda opens up on his discomfort during romantic scenes

Mumbai, July 24 Actor Govinda, who will soon be seen the dance reality show "Dance Deewane", revealed that he was shy while enacting a romantic scene in his debut film "Ilzaam".

The actor will be seen shaking a leg with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and joining the duo as the judges will be the actress Nora Fatehi.

In the show, Nora comments on contestant Piyush's shyness which encourages Govinda to reveal a fun incident.

Sharing an interesting incident from the sets of his debut film, the actor said: "I remember during my first film, I had to shoot a romantic song with Neelam and I just couldn't do it. From the corner, Saroj (Khan) held me and inquired whether I had ever romanced a girl! I said 'no', and she immediately asked one of her assistant choreographers to teach me how to do the romantic steps, and It was quite something."

In an interesting turn of events, the show will see one of the contestants, Pallavi, perform on one of Govinda's iconic tracks "Tum toh dhokebaaz ho", followed by Aman's fiery act.

"Dance Deewane" airs on Colors Tv

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor