Govinda's music video Tip Tip Paani Barsa released, netizens said it is better than Katrina's dance

The Bollywood king Govinda is back with the bang, with his all-new song Tip Tip Barsa Pani. The king recreated the song with his own historical style. The song has broken the internet many netizens went crazy with his latest music video.

Govinda released the song titled Tip Tip Paani Barsa on his YouTube channel 'Govinda Royalles'. The song also has his voice.

"I have ensured that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings each time. The global disruption took online viewership to unprecedented heights and I believe this is the best way. I reach out to my fans who can now watch me anytime, anywhere, and on any device," Govinda said while sharing the video.

Many hailed Govinda for returning with a bang, many felt this was not the comeback he should have made. "The king of dance in Bollywood," said one user. "Danced better than Katrina Kaif," said another user. "No one can match Govinda's style," wrote a netizen. "That is why he is the king of dance," said another netizen.

Govinda is the star who ruled Bollywood in his era no one could ever be able to match his style now he is again back with all the energy. It will literally create a storm in the Industry.