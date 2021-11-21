Govinda's name used to lure people in fake meet and greet event, actor reacts on viral news

In the last few days, a fake advertisment, had been circulating on social media which claimed that fans of Bollywood actor Govinda can meet the actor at a Lucknow event. Govinda shared the poster of the fraud event on his Instagram handle and insisted that it is “false news”. The fake poster gives fans a ‘golden opportunity’ to meet Govinda and even share a meal with him. There are also ticket booking details mentioned in the advertisement.

On the work front, the veteran actor, was last seen in is own version of the ‘Tip Tip’ song which received positive response upon its release. The song titled ‘Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa’ has been directed, written and sung by Govinda himself. The music video sees some sizzling chemistry between the actor and model-actress Soniya Kashyap. The actor has taken the digital leap in order to reach out to his fans. The song also features his voice in addition to his pleasant persona. Commenting on the recently released song, an excited Govinda said "I have ensured that I entertain my fans who have showered me with their love and blessings each time. The global disruption took online viewership to unprecedented heights and I believe this is the best way. I reach out to my fans who can now watch me any time, anywhere, and on any device."

