Gulfam Khan shares her experience of visiting IFFI in Goa

Mumbai, Nov 30 Actress Gulfam Khan, who is currently seen in TV show 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na', is thrilled after attending the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

She says: "The International Film Festival of India is held every year in Goa but it has not been held since the past two years due to the pandemic. I make it a point to go to IFFI as often and for as many days as possible because I am an ardent lover of cinema so much so that I watch all kinds of films."

Gulfam is also associated with the London Film Festival and she believes in promoting Indian films worldwide.

She says, "We always watch Hollywood and Bollywood films, we also praise films from different parts of the world but we, as Ind, don't appreciate the cinema we generate. Ours is a multi lingual multi cultural heritage hence, we can find so many various forms of cinema and this is what I get to gorge on in this festival. This year too I watched many films of different languages and genres.

"Being the creative partner of the London Film Festival I am always on the lookout for films to take from India, in 2022 our theme is India's contribution to world cinema hence hopefully we will showcase some brilliant Indian films there too."

Gulfam is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Aladdin', 'Laado 2', 'Naamkarann' and 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon'.

