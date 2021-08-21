Happy Onam: Celebrities share festivity greetings with fann

New Delhi, Aug 21 From superstar Mohanlal to Allu Arjun, celebrities from all the Southern film industries on Saturday wished their fans of the festival of Onam on social media.

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala.

Malayalam films' actor Fahadh Faasil had double reasons to celebrate. He took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Nazriya. The couple also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Fahadh captioned the image as: "Anniversary cheers. Happy Onam".

Superstar Mohanlal uploaded a picture of himself making a rangoli and captioned it "Happy Onam".

"Baahubali" star Anushka Shetty took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Wishing peace, prosperity and well-being for all. Happy Onam".

Telugu star Allu Arjun put up a post on his social media and wrote: "Wishing everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous Onam."

Actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote on his Instagram Stories: "May this festival of Onam fill your home with all joy, peace and happiness. #onamasamshakal #happyonam."

