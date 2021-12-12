Harbhajan Singh's birthday greetings in Tamil to Rajinikanth wins hearts

Chennai, Dec 12 Cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday won the hearts of scores of Rajinikanth fans, who were thoroughly impressed with his birthday greeting to actor Rajinikanth that were in Tamil.

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to greet Rajinikanth on his 72nd birthday which falls on Sunday.

Posting a picture of himself with a Rajinikanth tattoo on his chest, Harbhajan wrote a few lines in Tamil which when roughly translated means, "I have Superstar on my chest. You were the Billa of the eighties. You were the Basha of the nineties. You were the Annaaththe of 2k. My sweet birthday greetings to the one and only superstar of cinema."

The tweet, in less than an hour, received over 13,000 likes and soon became a topic of discussion among Rajini fans.

Apart from Harbhajan Singh, scores of celebrities from politics, film industry, and sports have been sending in their birthday greetings to Rajinikanth.

