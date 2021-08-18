He is overwhelmed and thrilled," Kareena Kapoor on Taimur's reaction after baby Jeh's birth

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their second son Jehangir in February. Now, speaking about, how Taimur has been with his little brother, Kareena Kapoor told NDTV, “He is overwhelmed and thrilled. We were worried at first that if he would be slightly jealous or that slight feeling of, like there is someone new in the house but you know, Taimur is so wonderful that he is actually protective about him now. When one or two of his friends come over now, he is like, ‘Have you seen my brother? Have you seen him, have you said hello to him?’ This is the way he asks his friends."

The actress earlier, said that her life has become 'a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding; after birth of her second son.Kareena and actor Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. While Taimur is four years old, Jeh will turns six months old in August.On the occasion of Saif's 51st birthday, Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh recently flew to the Maldives. On Monday, Kareena shared pictures on Instagram to wish Saif and gave a glimpse of Jeh as well. She had captioned her post, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha. ’Directed by Advait Chanda, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an official remake of Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. Aamir Khan essays the titular role in this entertainer which was scheduled for release in Christmas 2020 but has been postponed by a year and will not hit the screens during Christmas 2021.

