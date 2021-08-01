Here's how B-Town wished Mrunal Thakur on her birthday

Actor Mrunal Thakur celebrated her 29th birthday on Sunday and to make her day special, several members from the film and TV industry flooded social media with their best wishes for her.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan, who recently shared screen space with Mrunal in sports drama 'Toofaan', posted a few stills of the two from the movie.

"Happy birthday @mrunalthakur .. wish you all you can ever want and more. Stay your amazing self .. always. Big hug," he wrote.

Mrunal also received a special birthday wish from actor Shahid Kapoor.

"Happy birthday Mrunal. You are lovely in all ways. Have a great month..life," Shahid posted on Instagram.

For the unversed, Shahid and Mrunal will be seen together in 'Jersey' , which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name.

Actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram and wished "stunner" Mrunal a very happy birthday.

Singers Badshah and Guru Randhawa have also extended birthday greetings to Mrunal.

"Janamdin Mubaarak ho," Badshah wrote on Instagram Story.

Guru, who shot with Mrunal for his song a few months ago, shared one of the still from their track and wrote: "Hi my dear...wishing you a very happy birthday. You are the best and you know it. Can't wait to see more 100 movies of yours."

Speaking about Mrunal, she started her acting career with Television shows. However, she had bigger plans and took a break from TV to pursue her film career. She has acted in 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Ghost Stories' and 'Toofaan' among others so far.

