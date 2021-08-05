Here's how Bollywood wished Kajol on her birthday

A host of Bollywood celebrities and fans have taken to social media to wish actor Kajol on her birthday.

Actor Ajay Devgn posted a happy picture of himself with his wife Kajol, saying she always brings a smile to his face.

"You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now...Happy birthday dearest Kajol, will try to make it as special as you are rose," he wrote on Twitter.

Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji, too, penned an adorable post for the birthday girl.

"Happy birthday my phenomenal woman. May you always receive the kind of love you give," she posted on Instagram.

Kajol's reel life sister Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished the former on her 47th birthday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena posted a still of the two from their hit song 'Bole Chudiyan' from the movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

"Happy birthday to the loveliest Kajol," Kareena captioned the image.

Actor Anushka Sharma extended birthday greetings to Kajol on Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday Kajol. Wish you a magical one," she wrote.

Actor-director Renuka Shahne called Kajol her 'dearest angel' while wishing her a happy birthday on Instagram.

"Happy happy birthday @kajol my dearest angel ( in Devil's clothes? Perhaps as long as the Devil's wearing Manish Malhotra, Ana Singh, Ritu Kumar) Have a terrific year full of love, joy, family time, you- time. Be blessed always and slay it in your unique unfiltered, unfettered style. You are unstoppable!!! Loads of unconditional love," she posted.

Kajol has been entertaining the audience with her acting since 1992. 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Fanaa' are some of her remarkable movies to date.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor