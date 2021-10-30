Here's how Ishaan Khatter wished rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday on her birthday

On Ananya Panday's 23rd birthday, Ishaan Khatter wrote a beautiful birthday message for "Annie Panini". The two are rumoured to be dating.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Ishaan posted gorgeous pictures of Ananya and added a heartfelt birthday message for her on her special day.

"Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you," he wrote.

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Ishanya," a fan wrote.

"You guys are so cuteee," another added.

Ananya was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Mumbai drugs-on-the-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. However, she did not appear before the agency on Monday due to some personal commitments.

As per reports, Ishaan paid her a visit at her residence and was even seen buying white and pink flowers on his way to her house.

Ishaan and Ananya have worked together on the film 'Khaali Peeli', which was released in 2020.

Their dating rumours sparked off when they went to the Maldives together earlier this year.

