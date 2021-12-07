Here's the full menu of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

It's not enough when it comes to Katrina and Vicky's wedding updates, people and media are going crazy as the couple is soon getting married on 9th December in Six Sense fort Barwara, the preparations are going in full swing, ever since the news come to fore of the duo's wedding its setting headlines every day.



Reportedly both the families are headed towards the wedding venue and the media is doing their best to give all updates about the biggest wedding of Bollywood. Now one more news come to the fore that the menu of the wedding is going to be so delicious, the media reported that around 100 confectioners from Mumbai have already reached the Six Senses Fort Barwara to make a delicious dessert.



It is also reported that the menu is a blend of everything Indian and Western, keeping in mind the guest list and especially the family members who are not from India.



Here’s what Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding menu includes:

Live stall for kachoris, dahi bhalla and fusion chaat

North Indian delicacies that include kebabs and fish platter

Traditional Rajasthani cuisine like Daal Baati Churma

Around 15 types of daals made from different lentils

A blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake curated by a chef from Italy

Separate stall for paan and golgappas and other Indian delicacies

It will be all mix of continental food, traditional Rajasthani and Punjabi food.



