Here's why Arjun Kapoor is worried for Virat and Anushka's daughter Vamika

Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma shared a hilarious video, which left her best friend, Arjun Kapoor concerned for his daughter, Vamika. . After taking a sabbatical, Anushka has resumed work recently.In the video, we can see her coming out of the curtains and giving a scary smile. Alongside it, she wrote, "Did anyone say pack up?" On this, Arjun Kapoor instantly commented, "Hope you don't smile like this with Vamika around." She shared the video with the caption, “Did anyone say pack up?” The video received reactions from a few friends from the industry. Ranveer Singh broke into a big laugh and commented, “Hhahaahahahahahahahahaha.”

Anushka welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli earlier this year. Anushka and Vamika spent close to three months in the UK, where Virat was playing with the Indian cricket team. The team played against New Zealand during the WTC Finals before they played a series against England. Anushka has taken a break from films after the release of Zero. She acted alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 film. While she has not signed a film since, she has been backing a few projects as a producer under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. The production house released Paatal Lok and Bulbbul last year, and is also backing Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan's debut project Qila.