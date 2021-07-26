Here's why Karan Kundraa is worried after Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case

Actor Karan Kundrra has found himself in a worrisome situation after the former Roadies Gang leader was mistaken businessman for Raj Kundra. The actor was shocked to find his name and photograph used in place of Kundra, who has been arrested in an alleged connection with a pornography case. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor said that he woke up one day and saw a lot of people had thought that it was actually him who was caught in the controversy and were tweeting about it while tagging him. According to the actor, it took him a while to figure out what actually happened, and that it was Raj Kundra.

Elaborating further, Karan added that while some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person arrested for making porn is him. He revealed that some people even abused him for the same. They started tagging him and replying on Twitter, with his fans correcting them. Karan added that this is not the first time that such confusion has happened. Earlier too, the actor was mistaken for Shilpa Shetty’s husband. However, he revealed that it was taken on a lighter note then. While Karan doesn’t blame anyone for the goof up, he can’t shrug off the impact it can have on his career.“ So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives,” rues the actor, who stumbled upon many posts like, ‘yeh Roadies karne wala banda porn bana raha hai’.Explaining his views, the Dil Hi Toh Hai star adds, “I’m worried about the people who might not read the subsequent piece. That is detrimental to my image.”