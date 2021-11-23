Here's why Priyanka Chopra might have dropped 'Jonas' from her Instagram bio

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Monday shocked her fans by dropping her husband’s name ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram profile that has sparked her divorce rumors.

She removed "Chopra" and "Jonas" from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka, leaving the internet in a state of bewilderment.

Now the reason for this is said to be Priyanka’s way to roast Nick as part of promotions for their Netflix comedy special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast.'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' is scheduled to release on Netflix on November 23. 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' will include sketches, songs, games and special guests all meant to tease the brothers about their lives and careers.

Priyanka had also shared a picture from the show on Instagram which had her among the audience, along with her sisters-in-law Danielle and Sophie, and father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas.

However few hours after she removed the surname Nick Jona posted his workout video on Instagram with a caption that read: "Monday motivation. Let’s get it." The video has been liked by Priyanka and her cousin Parineeti Chopra. She also was among the first to leave a comment on his post. "Damn! I just died in your arms," she wrote.

Fans can rejoice as it seems everything is fine between the duo.