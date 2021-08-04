Here's why Sara Ali Khan issued an apology to Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh

Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan recently with her nose covered in a cotton patch issued an apology to her parents actors Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. "Knock knock, who's there? Knock. Knock who? More like knock out," she said in the video. “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy. Naak kaat di maine wrote the actress in the caption. In the video, Sara had an adhesive bandage on her nose as she started telling a knock-knock joke. “Knock-knock, who’s there? Knock… Who?” she asked. She then removed the bandage to reveal her bleeding nose and said, “More like, knock out.”

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath on December 7, 2018 and followed it up with Simmba, which released the same month. She was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, which also marked her digital debut. Up next, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, finished shooting in March. She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on the occasion. The release of the film was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.