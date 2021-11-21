Himanshu Malhotra's character in 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' has many shades

Mumbai, Nov 21 Actor Himanshu Malhotra is happy to play 'Milind Joshi' in 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' as it has many shades and layers.

"Milind Joshi is a very interesting character and very layered. He is always in a dilemma, so it's very interesting. I am very happy to portray it because there are so many shades and I am able to portray them," he said.

'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' features Vaishnavi Prajapati, Paridhi Sharma, Himanshu Malhotra and Monika Khanna in prominent roles. It is a story of 'Payal Joshi' (Vaishnavi Prajapati), who gets kidnapped and separated from her parents 'Nupur Joshi' (Paridhi Sharma) and 'Milind Joshi' (Himanshu Malhotra).

Himanshu feels that a part of him is like 'Milind'. He added more on how he relates with his role: "It is very obvious that whatever we portray, that character is a part of us. Television is a medium where you keep doing things every day so the character becomes you over a period of time because there is not much preparation time, not much time where you can create something different out of who you are."

He also loves the title of the show. "I think it is one of the interesting titles and it's based on one of the most famous people at the moment that is Vaishnavi Prajapati, so I am very happy that it is titled on her," he said.

He bonds well with Vaishnavi, who is playing 'Chikoo' in the show: "She is beautiful kid and I think she is fantastic and fabulous. The bond happened from day one itself and it has continued to stay intact. It's a beautiful bond of relationship that we share with each other."

